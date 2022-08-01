Congress will emerge as strong party after ‘Chintan Shivir’: Hooda
Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the daylong ‘Chintan Shivir’ will give strength to the Congress in the state.
Hooda, however, skipped the questions over the internal bickering within the party leaders, especially after the Rajya Sabha elections but said that the party is united and will make a comeback in the 2024 polls.
“The Congress will emerge as a strong party after this Chintan Shivir,” he said during his visit to Karnal.
The Congress is going to organise one day’s ‘Chintan Shivir’ on August 1 but there were reports that the party’s state in-charge, Vivek Bansal was not invited yet.
However, Hooda did not react over the controversy in the Congress party about the Rajya Sabha election as the party didn’t formally name which MLA’s vote was disqualified.
SGPGI Lucknow doctors make rare intervention
Surgeons of the Neurosurgery department of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), have succeeded in implanting a programmed shunt in a patient of Hydrocephalus to save him from repeated surgeries. Hydrocephalus is a medical condition in which fluid accumulates in the brain, sometimes causing brain damage. “This patient had come to see the doctors of neurology fearing he had Parkinson's disease but it turned out to be something else,” SGPGI doctors said.
Death threats, extortion calls to Haryana MLAs: Gang of criminals busted, 6 held
With the arrest of six Bihar and Uttar Pradesh residents, the Haryana Police on Sunday said to have busted a gang of criminals having links with Pakistan and Middle East-based fraudsters involved in money laundering and behind the recent death threats and extortion calls to four Haryana legislators. Police said some ex-MLAs of Punjab had also received similar threats from these numbers.
one station one product to give a push to ODOP initiative in Uttar Pradesh
The Yogi Adityanath government would promote products selected under the one district one product (ODOP) scheme, through the one station one product (OSOP) initiative. As part of this, the railway stations of the district will act as promotional hubs for ODOP products, officials said. The OSOP was mentioned in the union budget 2022-2023 and as part of the initiative all railway stations in a particular district would market ODOP products of the district, they added.
Amritsar police get 10-day remand of gangster Bhagwanpuria
A local court on Sunday granted ten-day remand of notorious gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria to Amritsar police in the murder case of gangster Ranbir Singh alias Rana Kandowalia, who was shot dead in August last year. The city police had earlier approached a Gurdaspur court for Rana Kandowalia transit remand. Bhagwanpuria had been on ten days remand with the Gurdaspur police in connection with the recovery of heroin along the India-Pakistan border.
Behbal Kalan firing: Kin of victims decline Punjab Speaker’s request for more time to complete probe
The families of the victims of the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing and Sikh protesters on Sunday declined Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan's request to give more time to complete the probe into the incident and further announced to hold another gathering on August 16. The victims' families and Sikh organisations gathered at Behbal Kalan to decide further action plan of the protest. Following this, the protesters agreed to give two weeks more time.
