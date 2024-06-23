Congress will give 2 lakh permanent jobs, 6k pension if elected to power: Hooda

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday asked the Congress party workers not to sit at their homes and stay among the people. Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday asked the Congress party workers not to sit at their homes and stay among the people. (HT Photo)

He was addressing a workers’ meeting in Ambala City to thank them for the party’s victory from Ambala Lok Sabha in the recently concluded election.

State Congress president Udai Bhan, newly elected MP Varun Chaudhary, former minister Nirmal Singh, party leaders Himmat Singh, Rajesh Mehta, Amisha Chawla and others were present.

Hooda said that the results of the Lok Sabha elections have made it clear that the Congress government is going to be formed in Haryana, but appealed to the workers that they should not sit at home, assuming that victory is certain.

“If a popular government in public interest is to be formed, then you should not sit at home for the next 3 months but stay among the people. Their issues and problems have to be understood closely, only then Congress will be able to solve them after forming the government,” he said.

The former CM also announced that free treatment up to ₹25 lakh will be provided to the people of the state when the Congress government is formed. He said the scheme was implemented by the Congress in Rajasthan, and would be implemented in Haryana, when the Congress forms the government.

“When the Congress forms the government, every senior citizen will get a pension of ₹6,000, old pension scheme will be implemented, gas cylinder for ₹500 to provide relief from inflation and 300 units of free electricity. Also, to curb unemployment, permanent recruitment will be done on the basis of merit as per qualifications for 2 lakh vacant posts in government departments of the state. Clean recruitment and papers will be ensured by getting rid of paper leaks and recruitment mafia,” he added.

In his address, Udai Bhan said the leaders and workers of Ambala did a great job in the Lok Sabha elections.

“The unity and hard work that they showed in this election has to be maintained till the assembly elections,” he said.

MP Varun also thanked the public, party high command, Hooda and Bhan for his victory and said that the people of Ambala have defeated the “arrogance” of BJP.