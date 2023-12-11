Congress will hold ‘kisan- mazdoor’ rally on Dec 24, says Deepender Hooda

To pay tributes to 750 farmers and workers who died during the farm agitation movement against the three farm laws, which are repealed now, the Congress party will hold a “Kisan- Mazdoor Jan Aakrosh” rally in Sirsa on December 24, said Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda on Sunday. Deepender Hooda said the farmers of the country are feeling cheated because the government did not deliver on its promises. (HT File)

While addressing the workers’ meeting in Kalanwali in Sirsa, Hooda said if the government thinks that the country will forget the farmers who sacrificed their lives during the farmers’ movement, then it is a big mistake.

“Farmers and labourers will force this government to implement the agreement made between the farmers and the Union by reminding them of the sacrifice of 750 farmers through the ‘Kisan-Mazdoor Jan Akrosh’ rally. The farmers and labourers unitedly saved the country’s faltering economy during the Covid-19 pandemic by toiling in the fields,” he added.

He said the farmers of the country are feeling cheated because the government did not deliver on its promises.

“In the upcoming elections, the farmers and labourers of the country will work to oust this arrogant government from power. The BJP-JJP government of Haryana has broken all records of atrocities on farmers. Even the promise of providing jobs to the families of 750 farmers who sacrificed their lives in the movement, was not implemented in Haryana,” the Rajya Sabha MP added.