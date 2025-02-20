Congress wins Mullanpur Dakha municipal council president poll amid high drama

The Congress won the elections to Mullanpur Dakha municipal council president’s post amid high drama as the grand old party alleged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was ‘misusing’ state machinery to hinder its victory. Congress’ Jaswinder Singh Happy celebrates with his supporters and state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring after being elected as president of Mullanpur Dakha municipal council. (HT Photo)

Congress councillor Jaswinder Singh Happy was elected president of the council. Punjab Congress committee chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring accused the AAP government of attempting to influence Congress councillors by deploying heavy police force outside the council office.

Tensions ran high as Warring engaged in a heated argument with the police personnel.

Congress initially had seven seats in the 13-member council and its strength increased to nine following the defection of AAP councillor Amandeep Singh (ward number 12) on January 29 and the support from independent councillor Tarsem Kaur Maan (ward number 5).

The councillors unanimously elected two-time Dalit councilor Happy. Vimla Devi was elected vice-president. Happy said development will be his top priority.

Raja Warring condemned the AAP leadership, accusing them of using ‘unfair means to manipulate’ council elections. He alleged that AAP had ‘resorted to filing false cases’ against Congress councillors to derail the council’s formation.

“The AAP government left no stone unturned in misusing state machinery. Despite their attempts, the Congress has prevailed, proving that the people of Punjab reject their (AAP’s) authoritarian tactics,” Warring said.

Warring tore into AAP for what he said was ‘misuse’ of power in Amritsar and Phagwara municipal polls, where Congress lost key seats despite being the single-largest party.

“This is a blatant attack on democracy. The AAP government is using police and administration to crush the people’s mandate. Their actions in Amritsar and Phagwara prove that they are willing to go to any lengths to hold onto power unjustly,” the Punjab Congress chief said.

Warring, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Ludhiana, accused the AAP government of ‘fearing’ the Congress’ rising popularity and said its (AAP’s) leaders knew they could not win fairly and thus, resorted to ‘unethical and illegal’ tactics.

“They tried to suppress us, but truth always prevails. The victory in Mullanpur Dakha is a testament to the fact that the people of Punjab see through AAP’s lies and propaganda,” he said. “Our fight is for the people, for democracy and for a better Punjab. We will continue to stand strong against any attempts to undermine the public mandate,” Warring added.