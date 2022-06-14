Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress workers protest at ED’s Chandigarh office in show of solidarity for Rahul Gandhi
chandigarh news

Congress workers protest at ED’s Chandigarh office in show of solidarity for Rahul Gandhi

Workers of the Congress party marked their protest against the summoning of former party president Rahul Gandhi by ED in New Delhi in relation to the National Herald case
Congress workers staged a protest at ED’s Chandigarh office in show of solidarity for Rahul Gandhi. (HT File)
Congress workers staged a protest at ED's Chandigarh office in show of solidarity for Rahul Gandhi.
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 01:52 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Congress workers and activists on Monday staged a dharna in front of the Enforcement Directorate in Sector 18 to mark their protest against the summoning of former party president Rahul Gandhi by the agency in New Delhi in relation to the National Herald case.

Speaking on the occasion, Harmohinder Singh Lucky, the newly-appointed Chandigarh Congress president said, “The Modi government has miserably failed to manage the economy of the country and the people are forced to bear extreme hardships in their daily lives. The government is now trying to implicate Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a false case, just to divert the attention of the people from his total failures on all fronts.”

Terming the summoning of Rahul Gandhi by the ED as petty vendetta politics, Lucky said a case of money laundering was being manufactured where money is not involved.

Others who participated in the dharna included the presidents and activists of Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, Sewa Dal and members and office bearers of Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee, the district and block Congress committees.

The protesters raised slogans and carried placards denouncing the policies of the Modi government.

