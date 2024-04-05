 Cong’s ‘dictatorial’ attitute forced MLAs to rebel against govt: BJP chief - Hindustan Times
Cong’s ‘dictatorial’ attitute forced MLAs to rebel against govt: BJP chief

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Apr 06, 2024 05:58 AM IST

Blaming the Congress government for deteriorating law and order condition in the state, state BJP president Rajeev Bindal said more than 500 murders took place in Himachal Pradesh within one year while crime against women was on the rise

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has charged chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of spreading anarchy in the state. Referring to the slogan raised by the CM against BJP candidate Devender Bhutto at a public meeting in Kutlehar, party president Rajeev Bindal blamed the Congress dictatorial policy that compelled the six Congress MLAs to rebel against the government.

Bindal said Himachal Pradesh cannot run by dictatorship or by spreading anarchy. “The Congress strength in the house that was 40 MLAS has now reduced to 34,” said Bindal in a statement issued on Friday.

Blaming the Congress government for deteriorating law and order condition in the state, Bindal said more than 500 murders took place in Himachal Pradesh within one year while crime against women was on the rise.

“CM Sukhvinder Singh’s government has not done a single work in the public interest. If they had done so, they would have gone to the election meetings based on their work and sought votes from the public,” said Bindal.

The state president of BJP Mahila Morcha, Vandana Yogi, in the statement issued, took strong cognisance of the derogatory words used by the non-existent leaders of the Congress party for women and said the Congress party has become directionless. Vandana Yogi said, “It is well known that the leaders of the Congress party have never respected women.”

Saturday, April 06, 2024
