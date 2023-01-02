Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cong’s Jan Aabhar Rally in Dharamshala to be grand: Pathania

Cong’s Jan Aabhar Rally in Dharamshala to be grand: Pathania

Published on Jan 02, 2023 04:59 AM IST

Ahead of the rally, party workers were assigned duties in 29 meetings held across 15 blocks in Dharamshala

Pathania said Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would be visiting Kangra for the first time in capacity of the state’s chief minister. (Representational Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Two days ahead of the Congress’ January 3 Jan Aabhar Rally, Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania on Sunday said a grand event will be organised at Dharamshala.

Pathania said Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would be visiting Kangra for the first time in capacity of the state’s chief minister. “The rally is being organised to express gratitude to the people of Kangra for their mandate in the assembly elections. The local administration has been asked to make elaborate arrangements for the event.”

Congress had stormed to power with 40 seats in the assembly elections. In the politically significant Kangra, which sends 15 legislators to the 68-member house, the Congress won 10 seats.

Ahead of the rally, party workers were assigned duties in 29 meetings held across 15 blocks in the district.

Pathania said he was indebted to people of Shahpur who elected a common man as their MLA, despite two heavyweight opponents joining hands to defeat him.

