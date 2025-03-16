Menu Explore
Constable among two killed after SUV hits scooty in Jhajjar

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Mar 16, 2025 06:06 AM IST

Two persons, including a constable of Haryana police were killed after a speeding Scorpio hit the scooty on which they were riding on Friday night in a village of Jhajjar, police said on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Anil Kumar and Lalit, both residents of Silani village in Jhajjar. Lalit was a Haryana police constable.

According to police officials, the incident took place on Friday night when the duo was returning home from Jhajjar, and a speeding Scorpio hit their two-wheeler from behind.

“The injured were rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. Their bodies were handed over to their family members after conducting a post-mortem examination and a report is awaited. We have booked the Scorpio driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence and launched a manhunt to arrest the driver,” a spokesperson of Jhajjar police said.

