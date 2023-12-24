A police constable has been booked for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman for three years on the pretext of marriage, concealing the fact that he was already married. Constable booked for raping 26-year-old social media friend

The accused has been identified as Jaspreet Singh of Kapila Colony, Chandigarh Road of Samrala, who is deputed in Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali).

The complainant, who is a resident of Bal Singh Nagar, Basti Jodhewal, stated that she had come in contact with the accused in 2021 on social networking site Snapchat. She befriended the accused, and they shared mobile phone numbers.

The accused established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage for three years. The accused promised her that he would marry her. When she asked the accused to marry her, he refused. Later, she discovered that he was already married.

She filed a complaint with the commissioner of police on July 29. Sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, SHO at Daresi Police station, said that an FIR under section 376 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Daresi police station following an investigation.

After the accused fled after he discovered that he had been booked. He is absent from his duty. The department has also initiated a departmental action against him.

On October 7, incharge of Rauni police post in Khanna along with another police personnel was arrested for allegedly harassing a 19-year-old rape victim after taking her to kitchen of the police post and passing derogatory remarks against her.

On November 4, an assistant sub-inspector deputed at office of senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Khanna was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman constable. According to the woman, the accused was forcing her to establish physical relations with him and also threatened to transfer her.