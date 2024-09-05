Constable hurt after being dragged for 700 metres on Mercedes bonnet in Chandigarh

: A police constable was injured after a Mercedes car hit him and dragged him on the bonnet for around 700 metres in Sector 51 on Tuesday evening. A case under Sections 281/125 (rash driving), 132/121 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 351(3) (threat of death or severe injury) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Sector 49 police station in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

As per information, the constable, Vikas Kumar, was patrolling in the area when he noticed a silver Mercedes, with ignition on, parked in a dark spot near the Sector- 51 A/B turn. As he approached the vehicle to examine it, the driver hit the accelerator, causing the constable to be dragged onto the bonnet. The driver drove for nearly 700 metres before the constable fell off the car and suffered injuries to his shoulders, hand and leg. The Mercedes driver, meanwhile, sped away from the scene.

The cop was able to partially note down the car’s registration number.

A police official said they are examining the closed-circuit television camera footage for clues. They suspect two people were inside the car during the incident.