Construction halted at Mohali school over student safety concerns

Construction at Government High School in Phase 5 was halted on Friday after officials from the district administration found that the ongoing work posed risk to students. The issues were brought to light by local MLA Kulwant Singh, who, through a letter, alerted the Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) about serious safety lapses in the construction of the first floor. (HT Photo)

Mohali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Damandeep Kaur and district education officer Ginni Duggal, who were at the site to inspect the construction work, ordered an immediate halt to the work until safety issues were resolved. The education department’s engineering wing was also asked to submit a detailed report on the matter.

The issues were brought to light by local MLA Kulwant Singh, who, through a letter, alerted the Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) about serious safety lapses in the construction of the first floor.

He highlighted major structural flaws that could endanger the stability of the building, especially the ground floor.

“The construction is proceeding without necessary safety checks, posing a serious hazard to students and staff,” he pointed out. Singh further alleged that the construction work was not adhering to prescribed safety and building guidelines, exacerbating the risks.

The MLA urged authorities to immediately cordon off the unsafe areas and ensure that construction followed safety guidelines. He stressed that negligence in ensuring the safety of school buildings was unacceptable, and demanded strict action against the contractor and officials responsible for the lapses.

SDM Damandeep Kaur confirmed the inspection and said that corrective measures would be taken to ensure the safety of students and staff.