Construction of Renuka Dam to begin soon: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Nov 12, 2024 05:52 AM IST

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu said the project was currently pending due to Forest Conservation Act (FCA) clearance but efforts were being made to remove these obstacles

The International Shri Renuka Ji Fair commenced today at Renuka in Sirmour district with chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu receiving the palanquin of Lord Parshuram and led the procession by shouldering it at Dadahu.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu carrying the palanquin of Lord Parshuram during the Shri Renuka Ji Fair. (HT Photo)
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu carrying the palanquin of Lord Parshuram during the Shri Renuka Ji Fair. (HT Photo)

Interacting with mediapersons, the CM said the construction work on the Renuka Ji Dam would commence soon. The project was currently pending due to Forest Conservation Act (FCA) clearance but efforts were being made to remove these obstacles.

Extending his greetings to all on the occasion, he said fairs and festivals were an integral part of our rich cultural legacy and these occasions allow locals to express distinct art, music, dance and customs, passing them on to future generations. He said that fairs and festivals in the state were major tourist attractions, drawing visitors from around the country and abroad.

Later, the CM offered prayers at the Lord Parshuram and Mata Renuka Ji temples and prayed for peace and prosperity in the State. He also inaugurated developmental exhibitions at the fair, showcasing displays from various government departments.

Sukhu said he was unable to attend the fair last year due to health reasons, but was pleased to visit for the first time this year. “Such fairs inspire us to follow the path of righteousness,” he added.

