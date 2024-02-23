Construction worker killed in Ramban landslide

A construction worker was killed in a landslide in Ramban district on Thursday morning. He was walking towards the mess for breakfast when the incident occurred. His body was retrieved and shifted to hospital for post-mortem. (iStock)

He was identified as Deshpal, 31, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. The deceased was hit by a landslide outside his company headquarters near Seri in Ramban district around 8.30am, said a police officer.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He was walking towards the mess for breakfast when the incident occurred. His body was retrieved and shifted to hospital for post-mortem.

Jammu-Srinagar NH partially opened for traffic

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway, only all weather link that connects Kashmir with the outside world, was opened for one-way movement of stranded vehicles after three days on Thursday.

It had been blocked since Monday following heavy rains and snow that had triggered landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at multiple places in Ramban district.

“The highway has been partially restored around 4pm on Thursday and we are now clearing vehicles which have been left stranded at various places for the past over three days,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP NH, traffic) Rohit Baskotra.

He added that on Thursday morning, a major landslide had damaged the road stretch at Hingni.

He said that around 1,000 light motor vehicles were stranded at Udhampur, and another 400 LMVs at Qazigund.

“Similarly, 1,400 heavy motor vehicles carrying essentials to Valley were left stranded since Monday at Udhampur and around 700 HMVs are stranded at Qazigund,” said the officer.

From early morning, restoration work was underway after fresh major landslides at Kishtwari Pather.

With inputs from HTC Srinagar