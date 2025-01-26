Contractors seek release of 500-cr pending payments

Representatives of the Haryana PWD Contractors’ Association on Saturday urged chief minister Nayab Singh Saini to immediately release their pending payments amounting to ₹500 crore. As per a statement, the association demanded that a time-bound payment process be implemented for the future. (HT File)

The contractors during a meeting with the chief minister said that the delay in payment by government departments has led to severe financial difficulties. They said that the issue is causing disruptions in construction projects, which are vital for the state government.

As per a statement, the association demanded that a time-bound payment process be implemented for the future. They also pointed out that delayed payments have made it difficult for them to pay labourers and procure construction materials.

The association has warned of a statewide protest if their demands are not addressed by January 31. They said that they would be forced to stop work if the government failed to provide a resolution soon.