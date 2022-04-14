Contractual PRTC driver held with 5kg poppy husk in Ludhiana

The division number 5 police on Tuesday arrested a bus driver with 5 kg of poppy husk.

The accused, identified as Gurdeep Singh of Moga, was working as a contractual bus driver with PRTC.

Police said the accused procured the poppy husk from Lahori Gate in Delhi. The accused was arrested at a police naka near the bus stand. During the questioning, the accused said he was an addict himself and sold poppy husk to make easy money.

A case has been registered under section 15,61, 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.