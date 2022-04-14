Contractual PRTC driver held with 5kg poppy husk in Ludhiana
The division number 5 police on Tuesday arrested a bus driver with 5 kg of poppy husk.
The accused, identified as Gurdeep Singh of Moga, was working as a contractual bus driver with PRTC.
Police said the accused procured the poppy husk from Lahori Gate in Delhi. The accused was arrested at a police naka near the bus stand. During the questioning, the accused said he was an addict himself and sold poppy husk to make easy money.
A case has been registered under section 15,61, 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
AU to conduct entrance for PG, PhD, professional courses; UG admissions to take place through CUET-2022
Allahabad University will conduct entrance test at its own level for the admission to postgraduate, PhD and professional courses including LLB in the varsity and its constituent colleges for the upcoming academic session (2022-23). Admission to undergraduate courses in university and colleges will however be done through Common University Entrance Test-2022 only and for which applications are being accepted now, officials said.
Robbers flee with ATM carrying ₹11 lakh cash in Yamunanagar
At least four robbers allegedly fled with a cash box containing nearly ₹11 lakh from an ATM in Yamunanagar's Radaur block in the wee hours of Wednesday. The incident took place in the absence of any security guard at the Punjab National Bank branch situated at JMIT College of Chhota Bans village in district.
Woman gives birth under ‘mobile flashlight’ at Jind CHC
The medical staff at a community health centre in Alewa town in Jind district reportedly performed delivery of a woman under mobile flashlight on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday due to a power cut. Pegga resident Nani Devi said her daughter-in-law Krishana was taken to the health centre on Monday night as she was in labour. Health centre in-charge Dr Vinod said the staff face a lot of difficulties due to power cuts.
BSF man mowed down by goods train in Ludhiana
A 34-year-old Border Security Force man died after being mowed down by a goods train near Kundan Puri railway lines in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Gangadhar, was posted at Khasa in Amritsar. Assistant sub-inspector Ramesh, investigating officer, said the incident took place around 12.30 pm, adding that Gangadhar could not spot the goods train coming towards him while crossing the railway lines and was mowed down.
AAP, BJP exchange war of words over Khattar’s childhood school visit
The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party engaged in a war of words over Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar's visit to Government Senior Secondary School at Rohtak's Anandpur Bhali on April 9, where he was enrolled in Class 6 back in 1965. AAP Haryana in-charge Sushil Gupta said they have launched a drive in which they will share pictures of Haryana government schools that are in a poor state.
