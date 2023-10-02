News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Contractual teachers seek pay hike, regularisation; stage protest

Contractual teachers seek pay hike, regularisation; stage protest

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Oct 02, 2023 07:32 AM IST

At least 24 Adarsh schools were started by the government in PPP mode; around 1,200 contractual teachers have been performing their duties at these schools for the past many years

Contractual teachers posted at Adarsh schools protested near a rented accommodation of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann here at a private colony. The protesters were seeking regularisation of their services and hike in their salaries.

The protesters were seeking regularisation of their services and hike in their salaries. (HT photo)
The protesters were seeking regularisation of their services and hike in their salaries. (HT photo)

At least 24 Adarsh schools were started by the government in PPP mode. Around 1,200 contractual teachers have been performing their duties at these schools for the past many years.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Adarsh School Employees’ Union state president Makhan Singh said, “We are receiving 8,000 to 10,000 per month and want the government to increase our salaries and regularise our services.”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out