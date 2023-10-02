Contractual teachers seek pay hike, regularisation; stage protest

Contractual teachers posted at Adarsh schools protested near a rented accommodation of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann here at a private colony. The protesters were seeking regularisation of their services and hike in their salaries. The protesters were seeking regularisation of their services and hike in their salaries. (HT photo)

At least 24 Adarsh schools were started by the government in PPP mode. Around 1,200 contractual teachers have been performing their duties at these schools for the past many years.

Adarsh School Employees’ Union state president Makhan Singh said, “We are receiving ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 per month and want the government to increase our salaries and regularise our services.”

