IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Controversy over sale of Dhirendra Brahmachari’s ashram land in Haryana’s Gurugram
Dhirendra Brahmachari was the yoga mentor of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He ran ashrams at Bhondsi in Gurugram, Jammu, Katra and Mantalai. Known as the Flying Swami, he died in an air crash in 1994.
Dhirendra Brahmachari was the yoga mentor of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He ran ashrams at Bhondsi in Gurugram, Jammu, Katra and Mantalai. Known as the Flying Swami, he died in an air crash in 1994.
chandigarh news

Controversy over sale of Dhirendra Brahmachari’s ashram land in Haryana’s Gurugram

Twenty-four acres of prime land in Gurugram, owned by yoga guru Dhirendra Brahmachari’s Aparna Ashram Society, is at the centre of a controversy following the sale of the plot at throwaway price to three private companies
READ FULL STORY
By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:52 AM IST

Twenty-four acres of prime land in Gurugram, owned by yoga guru Dhirendra Brahmachari’s Aparna Ashram Society, is at the centre of a controversy following the sale of the plot at throwaway price to three private companies.

A sale deed for 24 acres at Silokhra village in Gurugram was registered by the naib tehsildar of Wazirabad in December 2020 for a mere 55 crore.

UNDERVALUED SALE, SKIPPED E-REGISTRATION

The red flag was raised by Surya Prakash, the legal representative of the ashram, following which, an inquiry was ordered by the Haryana government.

During the inquiry, it was found that not only was the land sold by members of the society to three companies at a grossly undervalued price, but the sale deed was also executed manually by skipping the electronic appointment process.

The inquiry being conducted by the Gurugram divisional commissioner is also examining the implication of a 2016 order of a civil judge restraining the members of the society from interfering in the ownership and possession of the society.

Officials said that after the death of Dhirendra Brahmachari, a dispute broke out between members of the society and is continuing in different courts for the past two decades.

WILL CANCEL SALE DEED IF UNDERVALUED: DUSHYANT

State revenue minister Dushyant Chautala said that under the Indian Registration Act, the state government has the power to cancel the sale deed. “We will cancel the registration of the sale deed if there is an evasion of stamp duty due to under valuation of the property and execution of the sale agreement despite orders of the civil court,” Chautala said.

Top officials said that the district authorities have been asked to take prompt action and remedial measures.

“On the basis of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for reaching at an agreed price, it is beyond doubt that the agreed price of the land of Aparna Ashram was 12 crore per acre, which works out to be 288 crore for 24 acres. Hence, the sale deed of 55 crore is grossly undervalued,” said a communication sent by the revenue department to the Gurugram deputy commissioner.

FORMER DC’S ORDER CHALLENGED IN COURT

After the controversy broke out, the then Gurugram deputy commissioner set aside the registration deed after first allowing manual registration of the same.

The order of the deputy commissioner has been challenged by one of the private buyers of the ashram land in the Punjab and Haryana high court on grounds that the order lacked jurisdiction.

The case is listed for hearing on February 15.

Asked about the controversial order of his predecessor to set aside the registration deed and actions recommended by the state government, present deputy commissioner Yash Garg said that the DC being the registrar had passed the order to set aside the registration.

“We will follow the directions of the state government and the court,’’ Garg said.

Officials said there were more issues in the deed that needed scrutiny . “How was the sum of 55 crore arrived at for sale of a prime piece of land? Did the managing committee of the ashram pass a resolution in this regard?’’ an official said.

Officials are contemplating the ordering of attachment of the ashram land as there are multiple disputes.

FLYING SWAMI AND CONTROVERSIES

Brahmachari (1924-94) was a yoga guru to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He was a known influencer in the decision-making process of the central government under Gandhi. He had opened yoga training institutes in Jammu and Delhi, benefitting from his proximity to the late PM in getting prime land.

Brahmachari was accused of smuggling an aircraft from the United States during the imposition of Emergency, without paying custom duty. He was also at the centre of a controversy for importing gun parts illegally from Spain for his arms factory.

Known as the Flying Swami, he died in a plane crash in 1994.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Dhirendra Brahmachari was the yoga mentor of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He ran ashrams at Bhondsi in Gurugram, Jammu, Katra and Mantalai. Known as the Flying Swami, he died in an air crash in 1994.
Dhirendra Brahmachari was the yoga mentor of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He ran ashrams at Bhondsi in Gurugram, Jammu, Katra and Mantalai. Known as the Flying Swami, he died in an air crash in 1994.
chandigarh news

Controversy over sale of Dhirendra Brahmachari’s ashram land in Haryana’s Gurugram

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:52 AM IST
Twenty-four acres of prime land in Gurugram, owned by yoga guru Dhirendra Brahmachari’s Aparna Ashram Society, is at the centre of a controversy following the sale of the plot at throwaway price to three private companies
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh adviser Manoj Parida taking a ride in a solar car at Sukhna Lake on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Chandigarh adviser Manoj Parida taking a ride in a solar car at Sukhna Lake on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Solar carts introduced for birdwatchers at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:25 AM IST
The energy-efficient service started by the UT forest and wildlife department will be free for all visitors, especially senior citizens, pregnant women and persons with physical disabilities
READ FULL STORY
Close
Striking garbage collectors to return to work in Chandigarh
Striking garbage collectors to return to work in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Striking garbage collectors to return to work in Chandigarh

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:23 AM IST
However, a section demanding complete rollback of MC takeover threatens to go back on strike next week if all demands are not met
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers attending a session to clear their doubts at GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
Health workers attending a session to clear their doubts at GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s GMCH-32 starts awareness drive to counter vaccine hesitancy

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Since the launch of vaccination drive on January 16, only 285 of 800 registered health workers have come forward for the shot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A beneficiary receiving the Covid vaccine shot at the newly opened vaccination centre at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Friday. The institute now has two sites for the drive. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
A beneficiary receiving the Covid vaccine shot at the newly opened vaccination centre at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Friday. The institute now has two sites for the drive. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh bumps up vaccination sites to six after encouraging turnout

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:01 AM IST
After receiving better response to the Covid-19 vaccination drive on Friday, UT health authorities decided to open two more vaccination sites on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tableau of Punjab has been selected for the Republic Day parade for the fifth consecutive year.(ANI/Twitter)
The tableau of Punjab has been selected for the Republic Day parade for the fifth consecutive year.(ANI/Twitter)
chandigarh news

R-Day parade: Punjab tableau to depict Sikh guru's sacrifice

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:30 PM IST
The tableau delineates the 400th Parkash Purb of the Sikh guru, said the spokesperson.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The mangled remains of the car after the accident on the Talwara-Hajipur road in Mukerian sub division on Friday. (HT Photo)
The mangled remains of the car after the accident on the Talwara-Hajipur road in Mukerian sub division on Friday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

4 killed as car, bus collide in Punjab’s Mukerian

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Car driver reportedly lost control while overtaking another vehicle and rammed into the private bus on the Talwara-Hajipur road.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In some places, garbage has not been picked up since January 1. (Keshav Singh/HT)
In some places, garbage has not been picked up since January 1. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

That stinking feeling: Chandigarh residents suffer as waste piles up again

By Rajanbir Singh and Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:51 AM IST
Waste collectors are miffed over MC’s takeover of garbage collection in Sectors 1 to 30; resolution expected at meeting on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative image/HT
Representative image/HT
chandigarh news

Panjab University’s board of finance approves budget of 600 crore for 2021-22 financial year

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:44 AM IST
After the approval of the annual budget by the BoF, it is placed before varsity’s syndicate and senate, for final approval
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Lockdown: No rent for shopkeepers of ISBTs in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:44 AM IST
In a major relief to shopkeepers and licensees of the ISBTs in Sectors 17 and 43, and Punjab Civil Secretariat canteens, the UT administration has decided to waive off their monthly rental for the lockdown period
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kanwar Singh, the accused
Kanwar Singh, the accused
chandigarh news

Friend murdered 19-year-old DU student in Ambala: Police

By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:43 AM IST
Now in police net, Kanwar, 25, killed Ayaan over his relationship with a mutual female friend, say police
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

PGIMER Chandigarh doctors endoscopically remove brain tumour from 16-month-old girl

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:25 PM IST
The girl, aged 16 months, was referred to PGIMER from Uttarakhand, with loss of vision, and diagnosed with a 3cm brain tumour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students queue up at the library of Government Rajindra College, Bathinda, on Thursday to collect admit cards for exams. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Students queue up at the library of Government Rajindra College, Bathinda, on Thursday to collect admit cards for exams. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

10 months after Covid outbreak, colleges reopen to poor response in Punjab

By Vishal Joshi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:32 PM IST
Ten months after they were shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic, higher education institutions reopened to a poor response in Punjab on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several farmers participating in the agitation have died due to different reasons including heart attack and road accidents. (Representative Image)(ANI Photo)
Several farmers participating in the agitation have died due to different reasons including heart attack and road accidents. (Representative Image)(ANI Photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab govt gives 5 lakh each to kin of four farmers who died during protest

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Braving cold weather conditions and rain, thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi for over a month now against the three farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The high court bench allowed a plea of Punjab Police head constable Raghubir Singh, presently posted in the office of senior superintendent of police, who had challenged the denial of pay and promotion as assistant sub-inspector in view of an FIR against him. (HT FILE)
The high court bench allowed a plea of Punjab Police head constable Raghubir Singh, presently posted in the office of senior superintendent of police, who had challenged the denial of pay and promotion as assistant sub-inspector in view of an FIR against him. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Exonerated Mohali cop entitled to service benefits, promotion: HC

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:15 AM IST
The Punjab and Haryana high court has held that a government employee exonerated in criminal and/or departmental proceedings was entitled for service benefits for the period (s)he remained out of job
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP