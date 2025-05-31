Controversy should never have occurred: Langate MLA over AAP MLA’s booking

Awami Ittihaad Party (AIP) senior leader and Langate legislator Sheikh Khursheed on Friday expressed strong dismay over the unfolding controversy at Government Medical College, Doda, stating that the situation could have been entirely avoided, had the government taken timely action. Awami Ittihaad Party (AIP) senior leader and Langate legislator Sheikh Khursheed (File)

“This controversy should never have occurred in the first place,” said Khursheed. “Our elected government, especially the health minister, should have taken early cognisance of the issue. The matter has been brewing for the past three days and involved an MLA from Doda who belongs to the ruling coalition’s alliance partner—the Aam Aadmi Party. It was the health minister’s responsibility to step in, initiate dialogue and de-escalate the issue before it reached this point.”

He expressed concern over the fact that an FIR has now been registered, saying, “That should not have happened. The government’s failure to intervene on time has now escalated the matter unnecessarily. It reflects a worrying lack of coordination and political sensitivity.”

Sheikh Khursheed also called for serious scrutiny into the role of the administration of the J&K Medical College (JMC), Doda, adding that any negligence or administrative bias must be brought to light.

While taking strong exception to the Doctors Association Jammu (DAJ) for what he termed “selective activism,” Sheikh Khursheed said, “Every professional body has both the right and moral duty to defend its community — DAJ is no exception. However, their recent letter to authorities over the Doda doctor issue reveals a disturbing double standard.”

“What’s truly baffling and disappointing is how DAJ has now acted swiftly regarding a Doda-based doctor, yet remained completely silent when Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, then President of Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK), was unceremoniously terminated from service.”

“No letter. No press statement. No delegation to the LG. Not even a symbolic show of concern. Is solidarity selective? Is regional bias now clouding professional ethics?” asked Khursheed. “Such silence is not just unfortunate — it borders on professional dishonour.”