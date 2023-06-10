Burail man convicted of public drinking, fined 1,010

A local court has convicted two persons, one found consuming liquor in public place and another in possession of illicit liquor. In the court, the man pleaded not guilty and stated that he has been falsely implicated by the Chandigarh Police. (Getty Images/Purestock)

The accused, Rakesh Kumar Rana, from Burail village, was booked under section 68-(1)B of PP Act and 510 () of the Indian Penal Code. He was convicted and been fined ₹1,010 by the court of a judicial magistrate first class.

Police said Rana was found consuming liquor and creating nuisance in a public bathroom in Sector 47. In the court, he pleaded not guilty and stated that he has been falsely implicated by the police. To this, the prosecution argued that he has given no reason for his false implication by the police.

In the second cases, Veena Devi of Raipur Khurd, Chandigarh, was on November 13, 2022, was found possessing 12 bottles of country-made liquor without a valid permit. In the court, the accused confessed to the same.

The court of judicial magistrate first class Karanvir Singh observed: “The convict is ordered to be released on probation on her furnishing personal probation bonds in the sum of ₹10,000 with undertakings to be of good behaviour for six months.”