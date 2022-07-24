Cop injured as truck hits police vehicle in Panipat
A constable of the Panipat police sustained serious injuries after a speeding truck hit a police vehicle near Karhans road of Samalkha in Panipat district late on Friday night.
The police vehicle was also damaged in this incident. The injured has been identified as constable Deepak Kumar and he has been admitted to a hospital, the police said.
In the complaint to the police, ASI Dharampal said that the incident took place late on Friday night when he along with the team was present on the Karhans mod for checking. Meanwhile, they noticed a truck coming from the wrong side and they signalled it to stop.
He said the truck driver did not stop the vehicle and turned it towards the police party and hit the police vehicle. Constable Deepak, who was inside the police vehicle, sustained injuries.
The ASI said after hitting the police vehicle, the truck driver, Jagsher Singh of Sangrur in Punjab, was taken into custody and he has been booked under Sections 279, 332, 353, 186, 308 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.
-
Ludhiana: Labourer booked for raping 13-yr-old daughter
A man from Boparai Khurd village in Raikot was on Saturday booked for raping Jaspreet's 13-year-old daughter. The FIR was lodged based on the statement of the victim's mother. The complainant said she has two children with the accused, who is a labourer, including a son and a daughter. She said her husband, who is a habitual drinker, thrashed her and their children on Thursday night.
-
Trader’s murder in Ludhiana: Younger brother, accomplice arrested; 2 aides at large
Two days after a 36-year-old building materials trader was found hacked to death at Rod village in Meharban, victim Balkar Singh's younger brother and his accomplice were arrested on Saturday. The arrested accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, 28, victim Balkar Singh's brother and Saurav Kumar. The axe used in the murder has been recovered from them. Their two other aides, Kuldeep Singh and Gauri, both residents of Jagirpur village, are at large.
-
Kanwariya killed, five injured in road accident near Kaithal
A-31-year-old kanwariya was killed and five others sustained injuries as a truck hit their pick-up truck near Keorak village on the Hisar-Chandigarh highway. The police said that there were around 20 people in the pick-up truck going to bring “kanwar” from Haridwar. The five injured namely Gagan, Sunil Chatuala, Narender, Amit and Harish, all residents of Hisar, have been hospitalised and their condition was said to be stable.
-
Haryana panchayat polls to be held in September
Haryana state election commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Saturday announced that the election to the Panchayati Raj Institutions will be held as per schedule in September across the state. There are 6,288 panchayats in Haryana which elect 62,022 panches, 22 presidents and 488 members of zila parishad, 143 presidents and 3,080 members of panchayat samitis. Singh said that training of polling and counting of votes will be given to the employees in advance.
-
Fire in Kurukshetra hotel room: Kaithal man succumbs to burn injuries
A day after a 29-year-old woman succumbed to burn injuries while a man sustained serious burn injuries as the hotel room, they were staying in caught fire near Brahma Sarovar of Kurukshetra, the man also succumbed to his burn injuries at the PGI, Chandigarh. The deceased has been identified as Sonu Kumar of Taragarh village of Kaithal and he was posted as a clerk in the army.
