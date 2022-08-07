Cop injured in attack by suspected cattle smugglers in Kathua
A policeman was injured when suspected cattle smugglers hurled stones at a search party in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Sunday, an official said.
Police fired two rounds in the air to restore order and arrested one of the attackers early morning at Check Gotta village in Lakhanpur area, deputy superintendent of police Shami Kumar told news agency PTI.
He said the police party was rushed to the village on receiving information about the movement of cattle smugglers.
“As the police party was approaching a particular area, a group of people pelted stones at them. Two rounds were fired in retaliation to restore order,” the officer said, adding selection grade constable Kuldeep Kumar suffered minor injuries in the incident.
He said a case was registered against the stone pelters at Lakhanpur police station.
Search for the other attackers is on, he said.
