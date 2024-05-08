Cops ensuring BJP nominees’ safety: DGP to Punjab poll official

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav submitted an action taken report (ATR) to the Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Sibin C, highlighting steps taken by police to ensure the safety of all the candidates contesting the elections, including those belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Sibin C said the excerpts of the ATR cannot be revealed and have been sent to the election commission of India (ECI).

“It has been assured by the DGP that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of BJP candidates in the poll fray. The ATR has been sent to the election commission of India (ECI) for their viewpoint. Any further action can be mandated after that,” he added.

On Monday, a delegation of the BJP leaders, led by state unit chief Sunil Jakhar, submitted a memorandum to the Punjab CEO, claiming that the state machinery has miserably failed to ensure the right of campaign of the BJP candidates in the poll fray and its nominees are facing protests from farmers across the state. Jakhar sought the intervention of the CEO, claiming that the party nominees were “being forced to withdraw from campaigns.”

Jakhar termed the protests as “a calibrated and sponsored” denial of the right of BJP candidates to campaign in the backdrop of the deteriorating law and order situation under the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Bhagwant Mann.

The BJP has so far declared its candidates for nine out of Punjab’s 13 seats, all of which will vote on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha polls. The party is yet to announce candidates for Ferozepur, Sangrur, Anandpur Sahib and Fatehgarh Sahib LS segments.

BJP candidates are finding it difficult to campaign for Lok Sabha elections, especially in rural parts, with various farmers’ groups giving a call to protest against its nominees in the state.

“We are seeking a level playing field for our people, in case farmers want to campaign against any political entity, they are welcome as at least we are not stopping anyone,” Jakhar said.