Monday, Jun 17, 2024
Cops launch probe as video of scuffle at Ludhiana cafe surfaces

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 17, 2024 09:07 PM IST

According to reports, the video was taken at a cafe near Jhammat village on South City Road in Ludhiana, late on Sunday

The Sarabha Nagar police started an investigation after a video of two groups of youngsters in a violent scuffle did the rounds on social media.

A video grab of the youths during the scuffle at a cafe in Ludhiana. (HT)
A video grab of the youths during the scuffle at a cafe in Ludhiana. (HT)

According to reports, the video was taken at an eatery near Jhammat village on South City Road, late on Sunday.

However, police said that they had not received any official complaint in connection with the matter.

In the video, the youths can be seen assaulting each other with bottles and chairs. HT could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

At least three were injured in the clash, one of whom was admitted to a private hospital. 

In the video, while the youngsters were seen hurling abuses at each other, the bouncers were struggling to keep them apart. In another video that did the rounds on social media, reportedly recorded after the scuffle, blood stains were seen on the floor.

According to the eyewitnesses, members of both groups knew each other. While dancing, a shoulder of one of the youths touched a girl of another group, which initiated a verbal spat. The spat turned into a violent scuffle within no time. The bouncers intervened and sent both groups out of the restaurant. 

Sarabha Nagar station-house officer (SHO) inspector Paramveer Singh said that they came to know about the incident through the viral video and initiated an investigation. The police will take action after investigating the matter, he added.

Chandigarh
