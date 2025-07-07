Cops seize over 2kg heroin, pistols in Ferozepur

The Ferozepur police have arrested five individuals and seized a significant cache of narcotics and illegal weapons in multiple operations carried out across the district, officials said. The Ferozepur police have arrested five individuals and seized a significant cache of narcotics and illegal weapons in multiple operations carried out across the district, officials said. ((Shutterstock)/ Representational image)

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said that three separate cases have been registered against three individuals under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with a total seizure of 2.495 kg heroin, 30 grams of opium, two motorcycles, and two mobile phones.

In addition, two more individuals were held under the Arms Act, with the recovery of two .32-bore pistols, 17 live cartridges, one mobile phone, and a car.

In one of the cases, Balwinder Singh alias Babbu (30) and Charanjit Kaur alias Channo Bhai (55), residents of Nihale Wala village, were arrested with 1.815 kg of heroin, two mobile phones, and a motorcycle.

In another case, 475 grams of heroin and 30 grams of opium were recovered from Kilche Bandh village. However, no suspects were apprehended during this operation, and investigations are ongoing to identify those involved.

In the third case, Jashan Preet Singh alias Jashan (20), Dev (19), and Gurpartap Singh alias Gorawere arrested with two pistols (.32 bore) and 17 live cartridges. The suspects were intercepted near Dulchi Ke Bandh in Ferozepur Sadar during a routine checkpoint set up by the CIA team based on a tip-off. The seized weapons are believed to have been intended for use in a criminal act.

During the investigation, the name of Harjinder Singh alias Sunny also surfaced. He was previously booked under the NDPS Act at Makhu Police Station in March 2024, following the recovery of 100 grams of heroin.