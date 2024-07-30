Cop-smuggler nexus: Punjab constable’s interrogation leads to arrest of 9 more gang members

The arrest of a Punjab Police constable and a woman from Mohali’s Mauli Baidwan village two weeks ago unraveled a wider drug nexus, with the police arresting nine more members of their gang and recovering 1.5kg heroin from their possession. The arrest of a Punjab Police constable and a woman from Mohali’s Mauli Baidwan village two weeks ago unraveled a wider drug nexus, with the police arresting nine more members of their gang and recovering 1.5kg heroin from their possession. (HT Photo)

The Mohali special task force (STF) had nabbed constable Gurmeet Singh of Faridkot and history-sheeter Navdeep Kaur, alias Nav, on July 17 with 440gm heroin following a tip-off that they were in Mohali to supply the contraband.

During questioning, the duo had revealed that they had bought the drugs from Gagandeep alias Gagan and Sandeep alias Teeta, both residents of Phagwara. Following this information, an STF team carried out raids in Phagwara and nabbed the duo. They also recovered 1.5kg heroin from Teeta’s scooter, which was parked in the underground cycle parking of the local bus stand.

As per the police, the constable is a drug addict and had got associated with Nav, thinking that the police won’t check his vehicle since he is a cop.

According to sources, Nav was earlier booked in six criminal cases, including three drug cases. The constable, meanwhile, was booked in a graft case in the past.

Police have also nominated Gurwinder Singh alias Shally, Randip Kaur, her husband Sohan Lal alias Kala Rajnish alias Preet, who are already lodged in a jail in Punjab. These accused were brought on production warrants following which they were formally arrested in the case.

“Navdeep Kaur and constable Gurmeet Singh got 500 gm heroin from Gagan and sold 30gm heroin to Gulshan Kaur and Lovepreet Singh alias Lovely of Jalandhar. They further sold the contraband in smaller quantities to other customers. We arrested Kaur and Lovely on July 24. So far, we have arrested 11 persons in the case and recovered 1.9kg heroin,” said superintendent of police Akashdeep Singh Aulakh.

2 held with 1kg heroin in Mohali’s Sector 105

The Mohali police’s special task force on Saturday arrested two persons from Sector 105 with 1kg heroin. The accused were identified as Mohit and Bablu of Jalandhar, who had reportedly brought the contraband from Delhi to sell it in Mohali and Chandigarh. The gang’s handler has been identified as Deepak alias Battery. He is Mohit’s brother. The accused have been booked under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the STF police station in Sector 79.