Coronavirus spread drops significantly in Haryana after January’s peak period

The coronavirus infection in Haryana has plummeted with the state reporting only 1,940 active cases on February 28. As compared to January 31, when about 25,000 active infections were reported; there is a significant decline in the infection rate.

As per the health department statistics, the state-wide average daily positivity rate in the last fortnight stood at 2.41%. While the state reported about 4,500 weekly infections between February 14 and 20, the number of weekly new infections came down to about 2,800 during last week (February 21-27). The drop in infection has prompted the state government to remove all restrictions imposed under the Disaster Management Act.

Additional chief secretary, health, Rajeev Arora said all 22 districts are showing a negative growth rate. A health department analysis showed that following the emergence of Omicron variant, Haryana saw an increase in cases with the infections hitting peak on January 21 when 9,655 cases were reported. However, there has been a declining trend in new cases thereafter.

Officials said during the first wave in 2020, the state had reported the highest number of 3,104 cases on November 20, 2020. A declining trend of cases started thereafter till the emergence of the second wave in March 2021 due to the Delta variant. The Delta wave affected more individuals in comparison to the first one and Haryana reported 15,786 cases on May 4, 2021 during peak of the second wave.

Officials said while the state took 249 days to hit the peak during the first infection wave and 93 days to reach peak in the second wave, the spread was faster during the third wave as the state took only 33 days to reach the peak. This showed that the latest wave was more infectious in nature as comparison to the previous ones.

As on Monday, Gurugram (875 cases) and Faridabad (247 cases) were the only districts having active cases in three digits. There were 14 districts with less than 50 active cases.