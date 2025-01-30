Corporal punishment: Parents, students protest at Charkhi Dadri’s school

Group of parents and students locked the gates of a private school in Charkhi Dadri’s Mandola village on Wednesday to protest against the alleged corporal punishment meted out to 12 students on Republic Day. The students and their parents locked the main gate of the school at Mandola village and raised slogans against the management. (iStock)

Shamsher Singh Sangwan, a resident of Mandola village said that the school has its branches in Mandola village, Mahendergarh and other areas of the state.

“The students of Mandola based branch had gone to the Mahendergah branch on Republic Day. About 12 students were locked inside a room and thrashed mercilessly by the school staff by levelling fake theft allegations against them. The staff had filmed the video while thrashing the students,” he added.

Narrating the incident, a student said a few staff members took him to a room where the school principal, dean and physical education teacher beat him up and locked him inside a room adding later his friends were given the same punishment.

School Dean Norang Lal said that some students were given punishment for flouting school rules. He said that punishment was given to maintain discipline.

School chairman and Jannayak Janata party leader Rao Bahadur Singh reached the school and tried to pacify the parents and students. Apologising to the parents, he assured them that the teachers involved in the incident would be sacked from the school. Till filing the copy, no FIR was registered.