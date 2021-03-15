Corporation polls litmus test of Jai Ram govt’s popularity

Seen as a precursor to the Assembly elections, the municipal corporation polls scheduled for April 7 will be a litmus test for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and will help gauge the popularity of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur .

The Himachal state election commission has announced its schedule for the four municipal corporations — Mandi, Solan, Palampur and Dharamshala. The saffron party recently amended the Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, to allow elections on party symbols. This will be the third time that MC polls in the state will be held on party symbols. MC elections were held on party symbols in 1997 in Shimla and then again in 2012. Despite being in power, BJP lost both seats of mayor and deputy mayor to the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

However, when Congress came to power in 2012, it did away with holding elections on party symbols. This time, BJP’s cadre and leaders suggested that elections be held on party symbols despite factionalism within the party making waves. The ruling party, which had begun its preparations well in advance, was quick to amend the Municipal Corporation Act.

Saffron party’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda had attended the party’s three-day meeting in Dharamshala in February. It is learnt that Nadda had emphasised on the importance of winning elections to the corporation.

The party, too, seems to be taking the elections seriously as chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who had been on an inauguration spree in Mandi, laid the foundation stone of projects worth ₹17 crore.

Rifts within the party a challenge

There has been a rift within the Mandi chapter of the BJP since local legislator Anil Sharma was compelled to give up his cabinet berth after Congress fielded his son Ashray Sharma in the Lok Sabha elections. The heavyweight has distanced himself from the party’s activities and the CM since then. Leaders owing allegiance to former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal have begun asserting themselves. Dhumal, who had been lying low after his unexpected defeat in the Assembly elections, is reportedly touring his home district Hamirpur. Dhumal’s camp is unhappy with Jai Ram as they feel they have been sidelined .

The BJP has deputed its stalwart leaders, known for their organisational skills at the forefront of the election campaign. They include Mahender Singh for Mandi, Rajeev Bindal for Solan, Rakesh Pathania in Dharamshala and Vikram Thakur in Palampur.

BJP has not been able to deliver: Rathore

Not one to be left behind, the Congress too has deputed its vanguard to oversee the elections. Congress’ Himachal chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore said, “The MC elections are certainly a litmus test for the ruling party. They have not been able to deliver. Congress has deputed its observers for selecting candidates and a decision on candidates will be taken at a meeting of the Pradesh election committee.”

“BJP claimed victories in elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions though elections were not held on symbols but this election will be the real litmus test for them. We welcome elections on party symbols,” said Rathore . Congress is likely to announce its candidates on March 21.