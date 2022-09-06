Corruption case: High court grants bail to Punjab former minister Dharamsot

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday granted bail to senior Congress leader and former forest minister, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot.

The judgment in this regard was pronounced by the bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh. Detailed judgment is awaited. Dharamsot had approached high court on August 16. He was arrested on June 7 in a criminal case registered by Punjab vigilance bureau on June 6.

The vigilance had invoked provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code in the FIR registered on allegations of illegal felling of khair trees. Besides this, Dharamsot was accused of being a part of organized corruption allegedly pertaining to issuance of permits for cutting of Khair trees, transfer of officials, purchases, and issuance of NOCs.

The vigilance has also filed chargesheet against him in the case in August. In the same criminal case the vigilance had also arrested Daljit Singh Gilzian, nephew of Dharamsot’s successor, Sangat Singh Gilzian on July 13. He was also granted bail by high court on Monday. Sangat Singh Gilzian is also on interim protection from arrest by high court in the same case.