Corruption case: Vigilance questions arrested AIG Ashish Kapoor’s wife

Published on Nov 19, 2022 01:15 AM IST

AIG Ashish Kapoor reached vigilance bureau Sector 68 Mohali at 11 am and was questioned till 1 pm; one woman inspector was also present during the question hours, said the sources in vigilance

Vigilance questioned arrested AIG Kamal Kapoor’s wife in a corruption case. (iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

: The vigilance bureau on Friday questioned Kamal Kapoor, wife of arrested Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Ashish Kapoor and asked her to answer several queries in writing by December 1, said the sources in the vigilance bureau.

Kamal Kapoor reached vigilance bureau Sector 68 Mohali at 11 am and was questioned till 1 pm. One woman inspector was also present during the question hours, said the sources in vigilance.

Punjab vigilance bureau arrested AIG Ashish Kapoor on October 6 for the alleged charges of taking bribe of 1 crore through different cheques for allegedly favouring accused women for their acquittal in a criminal case. AIG Kapoor is in judicial custody.

Ashish Kapoor, in connivance with Pawan Kumar, the then SHO, PS Zirakpur and ASI Harjinder Singh, got Preeti, sister-in-law of Poonam Rajan declared innocent in the case.

Sources in vigilance said that Kamal has been asked to answer the questions relating to the property transferred in her name by Ashish Kapoor. She is also asked to answer that from where Ashish Kapoor used to deposit 50,000 monthly into her account. She was also asked to answer that whether she was aware of jewellry recovered from Ashish Kapoor’s locker of a bank in Sector 22.

Sources in the vigilance said that all the 25 questions put forth to Kapoor’s wife, are related to amassing of wealth by the AIG in the form of property, gold and his partnership in any of the construction projects anywhere.

