Corruption in recruitment agencies led to unemployment in Haryana: Deepender

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Oct 02, 2023 08:02 AM IST

Questions are being raised on the recruitments made the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and several recruitments were challenged in the court, Deepender said while addressing a youth conference in Panipat

: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda on Sunday alleged that the government’s failure to check corruption in the recruitment commissions has led to a rise in unemployment in the state and the youth seeking employment are being harassed by these agencies.

Questions are being raised on the recruitments made the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and several recruitments were challenged in the court, he said while addressing a youth conference in Panipat.

Deepender said that the recruitment agencies like HPSC and HSSC are facing allegations of corruption and they were playing with the future of the youths of the state and the government has no concern about the rising unemployment.

He alleged that the officials of the HPSC were facing allegations of corruption and irregularities, and how the youths could expect a fair selection from such agencies. He also alleged that the recruitment agencies in the state are harassing the aspirants of government jobs in the state as several recruitments were cancelled and postponed in the past couple of years.

Deepender participated in several programmes in Panipat and Karnal districts and urged the youths to get united to form the Congress government in the state in 2024.

