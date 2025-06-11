Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
Corruption rampant in Punjab, says Ashu

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 11, 2025 08:58 AM IST

Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu challenges the CM for a public debate on corruption. The senior Congress leader says corruption is at its peak in Punjab

Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Tuesday accused chief minister Bhagwant Mann of levelling “baseless allegations” against him despite him getting a clean chit by a court and the FIR against him being quashed. “I have been given a clean chit by the court, but what about Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain, all of whom are facing corruption charges and are currently on bail,” he said.

The former minister, Ashu, who was named in a multi-crore Punjab foodgrain transportation scam, was referring to the relief he got from the Punjab and Haryana high court a few months ago when the HC had granted him bail and also ordered quashing of two FIRs registered against him.

Ashu challenged the CM for a public debate on corruption. The senior Congress leader said, “It is a classic case of a kettle calling the pot black. Before hurling such charges, you should introspect,” he said while reoffering to the chief minister. He pointed out that Sisodia and Jain had been booked in yet another case of corruption.

Taking a dig at Mann’s claims of making tehsils corruption free, he said that the CM was trying to fool people. “The fact is that corruption is at its peak in Punjab with a multi-tier system of corruption specially introduced by AAP,” he said.

The Punjab Congress working president expressed confidence that the Congress would win the election by a record margin.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Corruption rampant in Punjab, says Ashu
