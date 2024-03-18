Country has scripted new chapter of development under PM Modi’s rule: Haryana CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the country has scripted a new chapter of development during ten years of rule of the Narendra Modi government. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini paying obscene at Mata Mansa Devi Temple on Sunday. (Sant Arora /HT)

Saini also said that the people of Haryana, like in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, will this time too give all the 10 seats to “Modi ji’s kitty”.

Polling in Haryana’s 10 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the sixth phase of the seven-phase elections on May 25. Assembly polls in the state are due later this year.

“Country has progressed at a fast pace and has scripted a new chapter of development under Modi ji’s leadership during past ten years,” Saini, who was accompanied by Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta, told reporters in Panchkula after paying obeisance at the Mata Mansa Devi temple on Sunday evening.

Saini said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has worked towards the upliftment of poor and weaker sections and has taken several initiatives for the welfare of various sections.

Saini, meanwhile, took on senior Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala for suggesting that all opposition parties should join hands and put up a joint candidate for the Karnal assembly bypolls, saying this shows their nervousness.

Chautala, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Kurukshetra, had said that those who want to oust the BJP should join hands and put up a joint candidate. The INLD leader had said that he would be the first person to whole-heartedly support that candidate.

Saini further said, “People of Haryana will give all 10 Lok Sabha seats (to the BJP) and the state will play an important role in making Modi the PM for the third time”.