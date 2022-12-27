Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Couple booked for abetting Khanna woman’s suicide

Two days after a 35-year-old woman allegedly ended her life by jumping into the Babanpur Canal in Khanna, police have booked a couple for abetment to suicide

The couple had threatened the woman by using her objectionable pictures. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The accused have been identified as Harjinder Singh and his wife Hardeep Kaur, who are from from Jalajan village in Khanna.

The case has been registered based on the complaint of the victim’s mother. She said that her daughter had gotten married in 2005 and had a daughter and a son. She added that her daughter had an extra-marital affair with Harjinder, who took objectionable pictures of her without permission and started blackmailing her.

She alleged that Hardeep had shared the pictures with her son-in-law, following which her daughter left home. On December 25, her daughter’s body was fished out of Babanpur Canal.

Investigating officer Nachatar Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Khanna sadar police station, said that a case has been registered against the accused under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of Information Technology Act.

