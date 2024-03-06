Couple booked for assaulting 50-year-old man in Ludhiana

The police have booked a couple for allegedly assaulting a 50-year-old man and tossing his turban in Kot Mangal Singh area. The accused have been identified as Sarabpreet Singh Matharu of Preet Vihar of Dhandra and his wife Mansippi Matharu. (HT File Photo)

The victim, Amrik Singh, stated that the accused dragged him by his hair and recorded the incident on their phones. The accused later made the video viral on social networking sites.

The victim stated that the accused on March 3 intercepted his way near his house. As he stepped out of his car, the accused assaulted him and tossed his turban. The accused dragged him by his hair and recorded a video.

ASI Harcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 323, 341, 506, 295, 427, 34 of the IPC, sections 66E, 67 and 67A of the Information and Technology Act has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

The accused are already facing a trial in a case of blackmailing a 39-year-old woman for money. According to the woman, when she had refused to give money to the accused, he uploaded lewd pictures of her on social networking sites and defamed her.

The woman had also alleged that the wife of the accused is also involved in blackmailing her. The Sarabha Nagar police had lodged an FIR against the accused in September 2022.