Couple booked for duping hosiery owners of over 1cr in Ludhiana

Police have registered an FIR against a couple for allegedly duping at least five hosiery owners of over ₹1.12 crore by posing as business traders. The case was registered by Basti Jodhewal police after a preliminary investigation.

The accused, identified as Nitin Parti of New Atam Nagar, Haibowal, and his wife Monika Parti, allegedly threatened the victims when they demanded repayment.

According to police, the scam came to light following complaints from multiple hosiery owners.

Amit Thapar of Harbansapura, Haibowal, stated in his complaint that the couple contacted him in July 2024, claiming to own multiple firms. Initially, they purchased goods and paid promptly to gain trust.

Later, they bought hosiery items worth ₹61 lakh and failed to make payment.

Other victims include Harjinder Singh of Sector 33, Chandigarh Road, duped of ₹11 lakh; Navita Jain, ₹20 lakh; Baldev Raj Malhotra, ₹12.50 lakh; and Manoj Sharma, ₹8 lakh.

Victim Manoj Sharma said that he had already filed a court complaint against the accused.

The complainants alleged that when they approached the couple for repayment, they were threatened with false criminal allegations, including molestation and abetment to suicide.

The FIR also noted that a case under Sections 306, 120B, and 201 of the IPC is already pending against the accused at Phillaur Police Station.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, investigating the matter, said the accused have now been booked under Sections 318, 351, and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police are conducting raids and a hunt is on to apprehend the couple.