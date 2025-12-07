Search
Sun, Dec 07, 2025
Couple booked for duping hosiery owners of over 1cr in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 07, 2025 04:28 am IST

The accused, identified as Nitin Parti of New Atam Nagar, Haibowal, and his wife Monika Parti, allegedly threatened the victims when they demanded repayment.

Police have registered an FIR against a couple for allegedly duping at least five hosiery owners of over 1.12 crore by posing as business traders.

The case was registered by Basti Jodhewal police after a preliminary investigation.
According to police, the scam came to light following complaints from multiple hosiery owners.

Amit Thapar of Harbansapura, Haibowal, stated in his complaint that the couple contacted him in July 2024, claiming to own multiple firms. Initially, they purchased goods and paid promptly to gain trust.

Later, they bought hosiery items worth 61 lakh and failed to make payment.

Other victims include Harjinder Singh of Sector 33, Chandigarh Road, duped of 11 lakh; Navita Jain, 20 lakh; Baldev Raj Malhotra, 12.50 lakh; and Manoj Sharma, 8 lakh.

Victim Manoj Sharma said that he had already filed a court complaint against the accused.

The complainants alleged that when they approached the couple for repayment, they were threatened with false criminal allegations, including molestation and abetment to suicide.

The FIR also noted that a case under Sections 306, 120B, and 201 of the IPC is already pending against the accused at Phillaur Police Station.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, investigating the matter, said the accused have now been booked under Sections 318, 351, and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police are conducting raids and a hunt is on to apprehend the couple.

Chandigarh
AI Summary AI Summary

Police have filed an FIR against Nitin and Monika Parti for allegedly scamming five hosiery owners out of ₹1.12 crore by posing as business traders and threatening victims when they sought repayment. The couple initially gained trust through prompt payments but later defaulted. Investigations reveal previous pending cases against them, with police actively pursuing their capture.