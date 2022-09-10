Couple booked for duping Ludhiana resident of ₹4.5 lakh on pretext of merchant navy job
An Uttar Pradesh-based couple has been booked for duping a city resident of ₹4.53 lakh on the pretext of securing a job for her two brothers in the merchant navy.
An Uttar Pradesh-based couple has been booked for duping a city resident of ₹4.53 lakh on the pretext of securing a job for her two brothers in the merchant navy.
The Sarabha Nagar police lodged an FIR against the accused. According to the victim, the accused used to work with the merchant navy on a contract basis.
The accused have been identified as Lokesh Kumar of Pilibhit inUttar Pradesh and his wife Pragiti. The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Shama Kumari of Barewal road.
Shama stated that she had met the accused couple through a family friend in 2018. Lokesh claimed that he worked for the merchant navy on a contract basis in Faridabad. The accused told her that he can help her brothers in getting a job in the merchant navy on a contract basis. He took ₹3 lakh from them and helped her brother Vishal to secure a job on a 10-month contract.
The woman added that after the contract expired, they asked Lokesh to help Vishal in continuing the contract. Her cousin Neeraj also had shown interest in getting a job. The accused took ₹4.53 lakh from them, promising jobs for them. The accused neither secured jobs for them nor returned the money.
On April 28, she lodged a complaint with the police following which a probe was marked. ASI Sukhjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the accused at the Sarabha Nagar police station. A hunt is on to arrest the accused.
-
After 20-yr battle, court annuls child marriage
Presiding officer of the family court, Pradeep Kumar Modi, ordered the annulment of the marriage on Thursday. “Since a century, the evil of child marriage has not been eradicated. Now, everyone should together take a pledge to eradicate child marriage.”
-
Amid ongoing war of words, weekly meeting between Kejriwal, LG resumes
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal met lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for a weekly coordination meeting on Friday and said it was held in a “good atmosphere”, also expressing hope that the row between the LG and his government can improve soon. On being asked about the tussle between Saxena and the AAP government, Kejriwal said it was unfortunate. There was no response from the LG's office despite repeated requests.
-
PWD’s Jhansi office to be auctioned for recovery of over ₹2 cr
After failing to clear dues of over Rs 2 crore of a contractor, the Public Works Department would have its office in Jhansi auctioned on September 22. The Commercial Court has issued orders to this effect. The court earlier had issued a notice to the PWD regional office in Jhansi on July 1 this year. PWD executive engineer RR Mathuria said the office has received the court order about auctioning the office on September 22.
-
Invoke NSA over child lifting rumours, attacks: UP Police
The move came on a day when mobs in Pratapgarh district assaulted nine people in separate incidents. In the first, six women in an autorickshaw were dragged out and assaulted before being rescued by police who took them to a station. In the second, a car driver was held hostage and assaulted – two policemen who attempted to rescue the victim too were beaten up. An official said at least 35 people were booked over the incidents.
-
Cong sets up panel to report on B’luru infra
In the wake of floods in Bengaluru, the Congress in Karnataka on Friday said it has set up a committee to bring out a report 'Vision Bengaluru, Better Bengaluru' as a promise to develop the city once the party comes to power in the State. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also the party-in-charge of Karnataka, stated this and demanded chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to convene an all-party meeting on the flood situation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics