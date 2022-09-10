Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Couple booked for duping Ludhiana resident of 4.5 lakh on pretext of merchant navy job

Couple booked for duping Ludhiana resident of 4.5 lakh on pretext of merchant navy job

Published on Sep 10, 2022 03:43 AM IST

An Uttar Pradesh-based couple has been booked for duping a city resident of ₹4.53 lakh on the pretext of securing a job for her two brothers in the merchant navy.

The Sarabha Nagar police lodged an FIR against the Uttar Pradesh-based couple. According to the victim, the accused used to work with the merchant navy on a contract basis.
The Sarabha Nagar police lodged an FIR against the Uttar Pradesh-based couple. According to the victim, the accused used to work with the merchant navy on a contract basis. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An Uttar Pradesh-based couple has been booked for duping a city resident of 4.53 lakh on the pretext of securing a job for her two brothers in the merchant navy.

The Sarabha Nagar police lodged an FIR against the accused. According to the victim, the accused used to work with the merchant navy on a contract basis.

The accused have been identified as Lokesh Kumar of Pilibhit inUttar Pradesh and his wife Pragiti. The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Shama Kumari of Barewal road.

Shama stated that she had met the accused couple through a family friend in 2018. Lokesh claimed that he worked for the merchant navy on a contract basis in Faridabad. The accused told her that he can help her brothers in getting a job in the merchant navy on a contract basis. He took 3 lakh from them and helped her brother Vishal to secure a job on a 10-month contract.

The woman added that after the contract expired, they asked Lokesh to help Vishal in continuing the contract. Her cousin Neeraj also had shown interest in getting a job. The accused took 4.53 lakh from them, promising jobs for them. The accused neither secured jobs for them nor returned the money.

On April 28, she lodged a complaint with the police following which a probe was marked. ASI Sukhjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the accused at the Sarabha Nagar police station. A hunt is on to arrest the accused.

