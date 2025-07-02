Couple dies after short circuit triggers fire in Barnala village

A couple died in Moom village of Barnala district after a fire broke out after an electrical short circuit at their home, police said. The deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Jatinderpal Singh, confirmed the incident. The station house officer Mehal Kalan, Kiranjit Kaur, stated that authorities received information about the incident on Tuesday morning. “Upon arrival at the scene, Jagroop Singh, 47, was found dead while his wife Angrej Kaur, 42 succumbed to her injuries at Faridkot hospital,” the SHO said. Representational image.

According to SHO, no other family members were present at the time of the incident. “Their child was at their uncle’s home. Post-mortem examinations are underway,” the SHO said.