Couple dies as car plunges into canal in Sirsa’s Dabwali

A couple, in their 40s, died after the car they were travelling in plunged into a canal near Abubshahar in Sirsa's Dabwali on Wednesday night.

A Sirsa police spokesperson said the man, aged 45, worked as a street vendor, while the woman, 42, was a homemaker. They were returning from the filling station after fuelling their car when the vehicle plunged into the canal.

The spokesperson said, “Prima facie it appears, the couple has committed suicide, however, we are investigating the matter. Their bodies have been sent to the Dabwali civil hospital for post-mortem.”

Police have initiated the inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

2 men drown in canal in Bhiwani

In Bhiwani’s Jui, a 30-year-old man’s body was fished out of a canal near Sukhpura bridge while his friend is suspected to have drowned, police said. While the deceased has been identified as Jaswant, 30, of Badesra village, his missing friend was identified as Sundar. Divers have been pressed into service to trace him.

