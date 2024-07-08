Courier firm in Mohali penalised for failing to deliver job application on time

For failing to deliver a Mohali resident’s job application at Indian Airforce Headquarters in New Delhi on time and hence making her lose a job opportunity, District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mohali, directed a courier company to pay ₹30,000 as compensation for causing mental agony and refund ₹40 courier fee to the complainant. The courier firm failed to deliver the job application of Harkawal Preet Kaur, of Sector 67, Mohali, at Indian Airforce Headquarters in New Delhi on time. (HT Photo)

Harkawal Preet Kaur, of Sector 67, Mohali, submitted her complaint against M/s. Trackon Couriers Private Limited, near Katani Sweets, Kumbra village, Sector 68, Mohali, through its branch manager besides the company’s Delhi-based three directors.

Kaur, in her complaint, said on October 18, 2018, she had sent a job application for the post of junior clerk to Indian Air Force Head Quarter Non Public Funds, Subroto Park, New Delhi, through the firm by paying ₹40. The last date to submit the applications was October 22, 2018, and thus, the courier company assured her that application would reach by October 19 but they failed to deliver the same within time.

After Kaur registered a complaint with the courier company that her document was not even delivered by October 30, the courier firm then responded that they attempted twice but the door of the Air Force office was locked.

The courier company eventually delivered her document on November 1, 2018.

Kaur vide a letter dated November 30, 2018, sought information from the secretary, Indian Air Force Benevolent Association, New Delhi, regarding confirmation of delivery and also sought information about their office being locked from October 19, 2018 till October 31, 2018.

Kaur on December 4, 2018, received a reply that their office was open on working days except October 19 being a holiday and on Saturdays and Sundays.

Kaur submitted that she had a fair chance of getting the job, but due to negligence of the courier company, she lost the chance and thus sought ₹2.5 lakh compensation for deficiency of services of the firm besides refund of ₹40 and ₹25,000 as litigation charges.

Meanwhile, the courier firm contended that on October 18, 2018, the complainant was categorically informed that she should send the document through speed post or registered post as some of the government offices, more particularly defence establishment, do not accept documents sent via private courier but still the complainant booked the packet.

“The air force office concerned was closed for three days from October 19 till 21, and October 22 was the last date for receipt of applications. Thus, the complainant herself has been remiss,” an officials of the courier firm submitted.

However, the commission, while penalising the courier company, observed that the firm could have delivered the packet on October 22, which was a working day but they kept the packet with them without informing the complainant due to which the application was not considered.