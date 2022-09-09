Court dismisses bail plea of ex-MLA Bains in rape case

The court of additional session judge Shiv Mohan Garg dismissed bail plea of former MLA and chief of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) Simarjeet Singh Bains in the rape case. However, Paramjit Singh Bains, brother of Bains and his Personal Assistant Pardeep Kumar Gogi had already availed bail in the same case from the court. Chandan Rai Dhanda, counsel for the complainant, said that Bains’ bail plea has been dismissed.

Bains along with his brother Paramjeet Singh Bains, PA Pardeep Kumar Gogi, accomplices Jasbir Kaur Bhabhi and Baljinder Kaur had surrendered before a local court on July 11. Days before, Ludhiana police had arrested his brother Karamjeet Singh and aide Sukhchain Singh, a property dealer.

On the complaint of a 44 years old woman the Division number 6 police had booked Simarjit Singh Bains for rape charges and his accomplices for conspiracy and other charges on July 10, 2021 following a long enquiry.

The 44-year-old complainant had stated that Simarjeet Singh Bains had raped her multiple times after she had approached him for help in a property dispute case. Though the woman lodged a complaint against Bains on November 16, 2020, a first information report (FIR) was registered on July 10, 2021 at Police station Division number 6.

They were booked under Sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with an intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 506 criminal intimidation) and 120-B (conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code.