Saturday, May 18, 2024
Court exempts Majithia from appearance in assault case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 18, 2024 10:05 PM IST

A local court has allowed an application moved by Bikram Singh Majithia and other Akali leaders, seeking exemption from personal appearance for Saturday, in connection with a case registered against them for “attacking policemen” during for a protest here in 2021.

The case involves Bikram Singh Majithia and 22 others regarding an “assault” on cops during a protest in Chandigarh on November 6, 2021.
Their plea mentioned that the “applicants/accused being prominent political figures are active members of Shiromani Akali Dal and busy in rallies and speeches of the Lok Sabha elections.” The court has now listed the case on May 28.

On November 6, 2021, the police had booked 23 Akali leaders for the offences punishable under Sections 188 (violating the order of the deputy commissioner), 186 (voluntarily obstruct any public servant in discharge of his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter the public servant from his duty) and 34 of the IPC.

The case was registered on the complaint of a police inspector who alleged that the Akali leaders attacked cops as they were protesting at the MLAs’ Hostel in Sector 3, Chandigarh.

