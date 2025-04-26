Court puts auction of Kapurthala’s Jagatjit Club on hold for now

The Kapurthala court has held the sale warrant issued for the auction of Kapurthala’s Jagatjit Club, a 115-year-old Greco-Roman building, in abeyance till May 26. The Kapurthala court has held the sale warrant issued for the auction of Kapurthala’s Jagatjit Club, a 115-year-old Greco-Roman building, in abeyance till May 26. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The club’s 13 kanal & 14 marla property had been attached in an ongoing case, an execution filed by a Phagwara resident Nirbhail Singh, seeking enhancement of compensation for his over 8 kanal property, which was acquired in 2002, for four-laning of the Ropar-Balachaur-Nawanshahr-Phagwara road. As per Nirbhail’s appeal, a payment of ₹1,42,19,304 is due towards him and others as compensation.

In its orders on April 2, the court of Harpal Singh, district and sessions judge, Kapurthala, had ordered auction of the club. As per the orders, the notice for the club’s auction was put on April 18 and the ‘munadi’ was due on April 29 while the sale of the club was scheduled for May 9.

On April 17, applications were moved by the district administration and office-bearers of the club against the auction of the club, seeking a stay on the auction proceedings, terming it a historic building.

Advocate Ajay Kumar, petitioner Nirbhail Singh’s lawyer, said the court has recalled the slaw warrants till May 26. “The hearing on the civil revision on the orders of district and sessions court is already scheduled in Punjab and Haryana High Court on May 1,” he said.

It may be mentioned that the PWD had already pleaded before the court for one-month time to repay the pending dues.