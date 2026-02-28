Court seeks report from SHO on Gurdaspur police encounter death

A Gurdaspur court on Saturday sought a detailed report from the station house officer (SHO) of Purana Shala police station regarding the alleged police encounter that killed 19-year-old Ranjit Singh, a suspect in the killing of two police personnel. Ranjit’s mother demanded that the postmortem be conducted at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. (HT)

Judicial magistrate Supreet Kaur issued the directions while hearing a petition filed by Ranjit’s mother, Sukhjinder Kaur, seeking a transparent and impartial investigation.

The case relates to the killing of ASI Gurnam Singh and home guard constable Ashok Kumar at a police post in Adhian on February 22. Three days later, Ranjit Singh, one of three accused in the double murder case, was killed in an alleged police encounter near Purana Shala village on February 25.

The petition demands that the postmortem be conducted at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, or an equivalent government medical college, with the entire procedure videographed to prevent tampering. It also calls for an independent medical board to verify injuries sustained by CIA incharge Gurmeet Singh and other police officials, along with gunshot residue tests, wound analysis and bullet trajectory examination.

Critical evidence, including the recovered weapon, the deceased’s clothing, viscera samples, bullets, ballistic material and official police records, should be immediately sealed and preserved. The petition further requests the collection of CDR and GPS/location data of the deceased and senior police personnel, as well as CCTV footage and DVRs from the area and Ranjit Singh’s village, Adhian.

The petitioner has also urged that the investigation be handed over to an agency independent of Purana Shala police station and that a formal judicial inquiry under Section 196 of BNSS, 2023, be initiated. She alleged that government officials were pressuring the family to withdraw legal action and conduct last rites quickly, and sought protection from such coercion.