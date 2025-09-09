Court’s intervention might hamper relief work: HC on Punjab flood PILs

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday exhorted litigants not to press for immediate intervention from the court on the Punjab floods, as it may hamper relief activity being carried out by the authorities. On September 2, the high court deferred hearing on a PIL seeking directions to authorities to immediately take steps for relief and rehabilitation in flood-affected areas, observing that the court’s intervention might result in hampering of relief work.

“Disaster relief teams are there, the army is there, everybody is working hard. Please don’t cause any obstruction. …The moment we issue a notice, some people will be pulled out of that disaster management and will have to prepare a reply for these petitions. We don’t want that,” the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry observed while dealing with three petitions seeking HC intervention on floods in Punjab.

One PIL, by a lawyer, Shubham, a resident of Fazilka, who is practising in the high court, sought directions to immediately ensure implementation of the provision of minimum standards of relief and rehabilitation under Section 12 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Further, it sought special girdawari of all affected villages and disbursal of compensation to agriculturists, households, small traders and livestock owners in a time-bound manner.

Another PIL was from Naveender PK Singh, a Mohali resident, who alleged that water was released by authorities in an unscientific manner without warning, which has resulted in widespread floods. The plea demanded a judicial probe and action against the officials involved in the process. The plea also demanded the setting up of an expert panel to avoid recurrence of such mishaps in future.

‘Hold your hands till crisis is over’

Amid continuous demand from the petitioners that state, Centre and Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) be put on notice, the court observed that petitioners can seek “accountability”, … but there is a time for that also…hold your hands till crisis is over.” The bench also expressed its surprise over lawyers insisting on the court’s intervention and not asking for a deferred hearing in the wake of the volatile situation in flood-affected areas.

During the hearing, the state’s advocate general, Punjab advocate general Maninderjit Singh Bedi, also told the court that similar proceedings were underway in the Supreme Court as well, and prayers before the apex court are “quite comprehensive” and covered almost all the aspects on causes and consequences of the floods.

However, as the petitioners’ lawyers insisted that authorities were nowhere to be seen and relief operations is largely being driven by civil society, the high court sought affidavits from all within five weeks but observed, “…earnest request was made by this court to the petitioners to hold their hands till the crisis on the ground is over …but the petitioners insist that notice be issued. Instead of issuing notice, the court directs the state of Punjab and its functionaries to file an affidavit, but only after the crisis in the flood situation is over.”