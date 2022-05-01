Covid cases in Chandigarh tricity dropped by 28% since March, but experts urge caution

Even as the tricity logged a 28% drop in the monthly Covid-19 infections in April compared to March, health officials across the tricity have cautioned residents against lowering their guard.

Though April saw 292 cases after 403 in March and no virus-related death compared to one last month, health experts believe that the slight uptick in cases in the last week of April could be a harbinger of the pandemic’s fourth wave.

Among the three jurisdictions, Chandigarh remained the worst hit in terms of cases in April, with its tally standing at 140, followed by Mohali with 102 cases and Panchkula with 50.

The tricity had recorded 59,273 cases and 113 deaths in January this year amid the third wave, the highest monthly case tally since the pandemic broke out in March 2020. Though the case count was all time high in January, the deaths were 86% lower than that in May last year, when the second wave had peaked (see box).

However, as the third wave ebbed away in February, the cases and deaths were down to 5,964 and 79. In March, the tallies further dipped to 403 and one, respectively.

Cases started rising post April 20

After a sudden decline in cases in March end, April had started with a low daily tally. However, the numbers started rising after April 20, prompting authorities to reimpose Covid-related curbs in Chandigarh.

Masks were made mandatory in closed environments and unvaccinated children were barred from attending offline classes in schools from May 4.

On April 26, the tricity recorded 32 fresh cases in a day, highest since March 4.

Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said, “Since the daily cases have risen and are in double digits daily, people must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated as any complacency can invite another surge.”

“So far, Chandigarh tricity has not witnessed a sharp rise in the daily infections, but looking at the trend in neighbouring states, tricity may also witness a temporary spike in the caseload. In PGIMER too, the hospitalisation has not seen a drastic increase yet,” said Dr PVM Lakshmi, professor of epidemiology, PGIMER, adding that if the daily tally continued to rise for the next few days, a surge could be witnessed.

“There was an uptick in cases in the last week of April. It is not alarming yet, but people still need to exercise caution,” said Panchkula CMO Dr Mukta Kumar.

Tricity’s active cases near 150

With 29 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, up from 14 the day before, the tricity witnessed further increase in its active cases.

Compared to 129 positive patients on Friday, the number rose to 148 on Saturday.

Both Mohali and Panchkula reported 10 new cases each, a first for the latter since March 10. In Chandigarh, nine people were found infected.