Miss India finalist goes back to her Google job in Bengaluru days after Miss Universe India 2026: Here's how it went
Umanga made it to the top 20 of Miss Universe India 2026 in August 2026 – she has now swapped the ramp for her laptop and returned to Google's Bengaluru office.
When we picture Miss India finalists, we think of photoshoots, ramp walks and maybe a movie debut. We don't picture office work and lunch in the office cafeteria. But that's exactly what Umanga Kumawat did. Also read | ‘So incredibly happy, so incredibly grateful’: Kaziah Liz Mejo on being crowned Miss Universe India 2026
The engineer, who represented Madhya Pradesh and placed in the top 20 at Miss Universe India 2026, shared a full 'day in my life' video from the Google office in Bengaluru, on September 14 — just a few of weeks after competing in one of the country's biggest stages.
From tiara to office gym
Forget the glam. Umanga's day starts at 9:30 am like most of us — staring into her wardrobe. In the one-minute Instagram Reels, she picks a black top and bright red trousers, grabs her laptop sleeve, backpack and earbuds, and heads to the brightly lit Google campus.
But before a single email? Gym. By 10:30 am, she's at the company's wellness facility, hitting the treadmill and then doing stretches and leg lifts. A quick outfit check in the restroom, and she's ready for work.
What her typical workday at Google looks like
By 12:30 pm, she's not posing — she's typing. Laptop open, notebook out, documents to review. It's full corporate mode. Umanga's lunch break at 2:10 pm is peak Google canteen. The video shows a massive spread — biryani, fresh fruits, dessert. What does she pick? A hot, comforting bowl of noodle soup with greens.
Work resumes at 3 pm back at her desk, and at 4:30 pm she switches it up, moving to a quiet lounge area with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the campus: laptop open, focused, just another engineer getting through her day.
The most normal ending to her workday
At 5:30 pm, it's time for a coffee break. Umanga orders a hot beverage at Google's tea and coffee bar using an interactive kiosk, and finally, by evening, she's in the elevator, heading out. No entourage, no spotlight. Just an office day.
In a world where pageants are often seen as a one-way ticket to showbiz, Umanga's video is a reminder that you can chase a crown and still get back to your 9-to-5. From representing Madhya Pradesh in the top 20 to representing engineers who do it all — she just proved that post-pageant life can be beautifully ordinary.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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