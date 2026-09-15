Miss India finalist goes back to her Google job in Bengaluru days after Miss Universe India 2026: Here's how it went

When we picture Miss India finalists, we think of photoshoots, ramp walks and maybe a movie debut. We don't picture office work and lunch in the office cafeteria. But that's exactly what Umanga Kumawat did. Also read | ‘So incredibly happy, so incredibly grateful’: Kaziah Liz Mejo on being crowned Miss Universe India 2026

The engineer, who represented Madhya Pradesh and placed in the top 20 at Miss Universe India 2026, shared a full 'day in my life' video from the Google office in Bengaluru, on September 14 — just a few of weeks after competing in one of the country's biggest stages.

From tiara to office gym Forget the glam. Umanga's day starts at 9:30 am like most of us — staring into her wardrobe. In the one-minute Instagram Reels, she picks a black top and bright red trousers, grabs her laptop sleeve, backpack and earbuds, and heads to the brightly lit Google campus.

But before a single email? Gym. By 10:30 am, she's at the company's wellness facility, hitting the treadmill and then doing stretches and leg lifts. A quick outfit check in the restroom, and she's ready for work.