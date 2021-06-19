Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid claims 3 lives, infects 67 others in Ludhiana
There are 854 active Covid patients in the Ludhiana at present. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Covid claims 3 lives, infects 67 others in Ludhiana

Four fresh cases of black fungus were reported in Ludhiana, while no casualties were reported due to the fungal infection; so far, 134 black fungus cases have been diagnosed across the district
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 02:19 AM IST

Three persons died and 67 others tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Ludhiana, health officials said on Friday.

The deceased include two men, aged 68 and 62, of Basant Nagar and Macchiwara respectively. The third casualty is an 86-year-old woman of Model Town extension. The district has so far recorded 86,558 Covid cases, of which 2, 074 persons succumbed. There are 854 active patients in the district at present.

4 new black fungus cases detected

Four fresh cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) were reported in the district, while no casualties were reported due to the fungal infection. So far, 134 black fungus cases have been diagnosed across the district, of which 19 patients have succumbed to the disease. At present, there are 52 active cases in the district.

Of the confirmed cases, 75 infections and nine deaths have been reported among locals, while other patients were residents of other districts or states.

