Covid effect: PU’s language depts get poor response for 2 straight academic sessions
The Covid pandemic has adversely affected enrolments at language departments of Panjab University (PU), where a large number of seats have gone vacant in the last two academic sessions since the pandemic outbreak. These departments include Chinese and Tibetan Studies; Russian, German, French and Francophone.
As per the 2021-22 admission data, only eight students have opted for the certificate course in Russian against 114 available seats. Last year, 14 students were admitted to the course.
However, in the 2019-20 academic session, 112 students had taken it up.
In the diploma course in Russian, only two students have been admitted against 29 seats.
In the Chinese and Tibetan Studies department, only 14 students were enrolled for the certificate course in Chinese against 57 seats. Eight students were admitted to this course last year, compared to 38 in the previous session. Only three students have been admitted to the certificate course in Tibetan against 57 seats, which had 38 students in the 2019-20 academic session.
With 73 students admitted this year against 130 seats, there is a slight increase in the number of students admitted in the certificate course in German, compared to 54 last year. However, in the 2019-20 session, all the seats had been occupied. In the French department, 125 students were admitted in the certificate course this year, against 202 seats, compared to 95 students admitted last year.
In the 2019-20 academic session 196 students were admitted in the courses. However, in diploma courses only 10 students were admitted this year against 50 seats.
There is a slight increase in MA (Urdu) takers, as 19 students have been admitted this year compared to 13 last year against 39 total seats. However, in the 2019-20 academic session, 28 students were admitted in the course.
Ali Abbas, coordinator of the Urdu department, said, “Online teaching has affected the admissions to some extent as the university was closed.”
PU’s dean university instruction (DUI) Renu Vig said, “The university has reopened now and we hope that admissions will increase in these courses in the next session.”
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics