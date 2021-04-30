IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid patient jumps to death from 4th floor room at PGIMER
(Photo for representational purpose)
(Photo for representational purpose)
chandigarh news

Covid patient jumps to death from 4th floor room at PGIMER

A resident of Sector 17, Panchkula, he was admitted to the Chandigarh hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 on April 11 and was at present undergoing treatment for post-Covid fungal pneumonia
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 12:31 AM IST

A 42-year-old patient committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of a building at the PGIMER on Thursday.

A resident of Sector 17, Panchkula, he was admitted to the Chandigarh hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 on April 11 and was at present undergoing treatment for post-Covid fungal pneumonia.

“The patient was adequately treated and shifted to a private ward on Wednesday. On Thursday, he jumped out of the window of his room around 12:05pm,” stated a PGIMER release, adding that he was also on treatment for anxiety at the psychiatry department.

In August last year, too, a 62-year-old Covid patient had committed suicide by jumping off the fifth floor at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP